Literature Project #363 Mullarnney et al 'The Collins Bird Guide'

363 days into my year long daily Literature project. The Bittern is a shy bird that hides away in reedbeds. It is a stranger to flowers but mine is unusual and rather likes this rose!



The essential ( and in my opinion for UK birdwatchers) Collins Bird Guide has this (and much more) to say about the secretive Bittern:



"...Breeds only in extensive Phragmites reedbeds. Retreats from ice, but is hardy, returns early. Food mainly fish, frogs, insects. Polygamous. Nest a platform of dead reeds at water-level in reedbeds."