Literature Project #363 Mullarnney et al 'The Collins Bird Guide' by allsop
Photo 1073

Literature Project #363 Mullarnney et al 'The Collins Bird Guide'

363 days into my year long daily Literature project. The Bittern is a shy bird that hides away in reedbeds. It is a stranger to flowers but mine is unusual and rather likes this rose!

The essential ( and in my opinion for UK birdwatchers) Collins Bird Guide has this (and much more) to say about the secretive Bittern:

"...Breeds only in extensive Phragmites reedbeds. Retreats from ice, but is hardy, returns early. Food mainly fish, frogs, insects. Polygamous. Nest a platform of dead reeds at water-level in reedbeds."
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

