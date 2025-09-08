Literature Project #364 Agatha Christie 'A Caribbean Mystery'

364 days into my year long daily Literature project. On this the penultimate day of my Literature project I toast you and wish you good health. Agatha Christie was the master of conveying a person's character in very few words, the quotation is the opening paragraphs of her book 'A Caribbean Mystery'. Regrettable as it is the final sentence (barring the glass eye) is, I think, most apt for my self-portrait.



" ‘Take all this business about Kenya,’ said Major Palgrave. ‘Lots of chaps gabbing away who know nothing about the place! Now I spent fourteen years of my life there. Some of the best years of my life, too—’



Old Miss Marple inclined her head.



It was a gentle gesture of courtesy. Whilst Major Palgrave proceeded with the somewhat uninteresting recollections of a lifetime, Miss Marple peacefully pursued her own thoughts. It was a routine with which she was well acquainted. The locale varied. In the past, it had been predominantly India. Majors, Colonels, Lieutenant-Generals—and a familiar series of words: Simla. Bearers. Tigers. Chota Hazri—Tiffin. Khitmagars , and so on. With Major Palgrave the terms were slightly different. Safari. Kikuyu. Elephants. Swahili . But the pattern was essentially the same. An elderly man who needed a listener so that he could, in memory, relive days in which he had been happy. Days when his back had been straight, his eyesight keen, his hearing acute. Some of these talkers had been handsome soldierly old boys, some again had been regrettably unattractive; and Major Palgrave, purple of face, with a glass eye, and the general appearance of a stuffed frog, belonged in the latter category."