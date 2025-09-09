Literature Project #365 St. Benedict 'RB 1980 Rule of St. Benedict'

365 days into my year long daily Literature project. Completed my 2024/5 Literature challenge so thought it most appropriate to end with a quotation from The Rule of St. Benedict, but first one from Thomas Merton "In Silence God ceases to be an object and becomes an experience." That is my aim in prayer.



'RB 1980 Rule of St. Benedict' edited by Timothy Fry O.S.B. is probably the best translation of St. Benedict's Rule and is available in two versions, the first is a small pocket size paperback of only the Rule and the second is a large book, more of a scholarly resource with excellent articles, indexes and wider historical Benedictine material.



The Rule itself written by St. Benedict of Nursia in c. 530 in Latin is foundational to Western Monasticism.



I hope you who have been travelling along with me this past year (or just dipped in now and again) have enjoyed my photographs and quotations, for myself I have learned much about photography, literature, authors, myself and much more.



"CHAPTER 6. RESTRAINT OF SPEECH



1. Let us follow the Prophet’s counsel: I said, I have resolved to keep watch over my ways that I may never sin with my tongue. I have put a guard on my mouth. I was silent and was humbled, and I refrained even from good words (Ps 38[39]:2-3). 2. Here the Prophet indicates that there are times when good words are to be left unsaid out of esteem for silence. For all the more reason, then, should evil speech be curbed so that punishment for sin may be avoided. 3. Indeed, so important is silence that permission to speak should seldom be granted even to mature disciples, no matter how good or holy or constructive their talk, 4. because it is written: In a flood of words you will not avoid sin (Prov 10:19); 5. and elsewhere, The tongue holds the key to life and death (Prov 18:21). 6. Speaking and teaching are the master’s task; the disciple is to be silent and listen."