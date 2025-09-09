Previous
Literature Project #365 St. Benedict 'RB 1980 Rule of St. Benedict' by allsop
Photo 1075

Literature Project #365 St. Benedict 'RB 1980 Rule of St. Benedict'

365 days into my year long daily Literature project. Completed my 2024/5 Literature challenge so thought it most appropriate to end with a quotation from The Rule of St. Benedict, but first one from Thomas Merton "In Silence God ceases to be an object and becomes an experience." That is my aim in prayer.

'RB 1980 Rule of St. Benedict' edited by Timothy Fry O.S.B. is probably the best translation of St. Benedict's Rule and is available in two versions, the first is a small pocket size paperback of only the Rule and the second is a large book, more of a scholarly resource with excellent articles, indexes and wider historical Benedictine material.

The Rule itself written by St. Benedict of Nursia in c. 530 in Latin is foundational to Western Monasticism.

I hope you who have been travelling along with me this past year (or just dipped in now and again) have enjoyed my photographs and quotations, for myself I have learned much about photography, literature, authors, myself and much more.

"CHAPTER 6. RESTRAINT OF SPEECH

1. Let us follow the Prophet’s counsel: I said, I have resolved to keep watch over my ways that I may never sin with my tongue. I have put a guard on my mouth. I was silent and was humbled, and I refrained even from good words (Ps 38[39]:2-3). 2. Here the Prophet indicates that there are times when good words are to be left unsaid out of esteem for silence. For all the more reason, then, should evil speech be curbed so that punishment for sin may be avoided. 3. Indeed, so important is silence that permission to speak should seldom be granted even to mature disciples, no matter how good or holy or constructive their talk, 4. because it is written: In a flood of words you will not avoid sin (Prov 10:19); 5. and elsewhere, The tongue holds the key to life and death (Prov 18:21). 6. Speaking and teaching are the master’s task; the disciple is to be silent and listen."
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
294% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a beautiful and evocative photograph. Fascinating to read your perspective and The Rule's on silence.

Big congratulations on making it through your full year on literature. I have loved your ideas and thoughts throughout, thank you.
September 9th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I have so enjoyed your year. I too have been taught by your quotes and truly have enjoyed your photographic interpretations. The year has flown by too. Thank you Andrew
September 9th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca @30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you, I really appreciate your comments and staying with me throughout. Honestly I do not think I would have stuck at it without your continued support. ❤️
September 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact