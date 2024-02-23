Previous
Self-portrait by allsop
28 / 365

Self-portrait

@dkbarnett challenged me to do a Low Key portrait (not a Hi Key as I previously miss-read) so here it is...I hope!!!
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@dkbarnett At last a photo that I hope meets your challenge! I have discovered that Venetian blinds at the windows are a great lighting aid.
February 23rd, 2024  
moni kozi
Woow! Great low key portrait! This is suitable for a film poster or book cover. All you have to do now is write a book or star in a film.
February 23rd, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@monikozi Thanks for your very kind comment, never thought of myself as a film star😉
February 23rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Very good! A bit gangsterish, but very good ;)
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise