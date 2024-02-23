Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
Self-portrait
@dkbarnett
challenged me to do a Low Key portrait (not a Hi Key as I previously miss-read) so here it is...I hope!!!
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
4
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2134
photos
34
followers
58
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
X70
Taken
23rd February 2024 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self-portrait
,
selfie
,
get-pushed-603
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@dkbarnett
At last a photo that I hope meets your challenge! I have discovered that Venetian blinds at the windows are a great lighting aid.
February 23rd, 2024
moni kozi
Woow! Great low key portrait! This is suitable for a film poster or book cover. All you have to do now is write a book or star in a film.
February 23rd, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@monikozi
Thanks for your very kind comment, never thought of myself as a film star😉
February 23rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Very good! A bit gangsterish, but very good ;)
February 23rd, 2024
