Previous
39 / 365
Self-portrait
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
self-portrait
,
selfie
