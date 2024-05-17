Previous
Lunch sorted! by allsop
46 / 365

Lunch sorted!

This young man is busy sorting out, and discarding food he doesn't want, from his lunchbox that someone has carefully prepared for him. (Confession time — I remember doing the same when I was his age).
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise