46 / 365
Lunch sorted!
This young man is busy sorting out, and discarding food he doesn't want, from his lunchbox that someone has carefully prepared for him. (Confession time — I remember doing the same when I was his age).
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
X-T2
Taken
17th May 2024 7:12am
street
,
street-113
