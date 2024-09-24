Previous
Contemplating news of Cousin Colin's death
Contemplating news of Cousin Colin's death

This week Cousin Colin died. It gets more and more difficult when we hear of a contemporaries death especially when it is a member of one's own family.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Kathy A ace
Sorry for your loss Andrew
September 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
It does indeed. Terribly sorry for your loss.
September 24th, 2024  
