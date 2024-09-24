Sign up
Contemplating news of Cousin Colin's death
This week Cousin Colin died. It gets more and more difficult when we hear of a contemporaries death especially when it is a member of one's own family.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
self-portrait
,
death
,
selfie
,
sixws-151
Kathy A
ace
Sorry for your loss Andrew
September 24th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
It does indeed. Terribly sorry for your loss.
September 24th, 2024
