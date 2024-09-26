Sign up
Previous
69 / 365
The Eye has it.
Kali challenged me to make a photo with either my glasses or magnifying glass to make a filter. If you look closely you can see that my magnified eye was watering a little!
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
self-portrait
,
eye
,
magnifying glass
,
selfie
,
get-pushed-634
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@kali66
Well what fun I had with this! Hope you like it, not sure I do as my eye looks to me a little gruesome.
September 27th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Haha very good
September 27th, 2024
