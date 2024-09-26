Previous
The Eye has it. by allsop
69 / 365

The Eye has it.

Kali challenged me to make a photo with either my glasses or magnifying glass to make a filter. If you look closely you can see that my magnified eye was watering a little!
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Photo Details

@kali66 Well what fun I had with this! Hope you like it, not sure I do as my eye looks to me a little gruesome.
September 27th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Haha very good
September 27th, 2024  
