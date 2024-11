Spaceman 1953

Going through one of my Father's old photo albums and came across this photo of me dated 4th. April 1953, I was 6 years old, it gave me a giggle when I found it. I remember this helmet so well, it was made by my Mum for a fancy dress party of one of my friends and this is how I went complete with the toy gun and boots! Sad to say I am sure it didn't win any prizes!