Update. I now believe Dom Augustine Morris is not buried at Nashdom, rather in the monastic burial enclosure within the graveyard of St. Mary's Church, Speen, Nr. Newbury, Berkshire. The said enclosure is the fenced off area seen to the right in this photograph which I downloaded from the church website.So perhaps someone in the Newbury area may be able to help me by visiting and photographing Abbot Morris' grave for me. Many thanks.