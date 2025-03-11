Sign up
Previous
73 / 365
Girl sitting on a wall reading
The latest photo in my long term 'Reading' Project, this young lady sat on my garden wall reading whilst she waited for her boyfriend to come along before walking off to school together.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
889
413
890
414
891
892
73
893
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
X-T2
Taken
11th March 2025 8:02am
reading
,
street
,
candid
,
sixws-154
Casablanca
ace
Nice candid
March 11th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The pose of so many today.
March 11th, 2025
