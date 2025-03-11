Previous
Girl sitting on a wall reading by allsop
Girl sitting on a wall reading

The latest photo in my long term 'Reading' Project, this young lady sat on my garden wall reading whilst she waited for her boyfriend to come along before walking off to school together.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca ace
Nice candid
March 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The pose of so many today.
March 11th, 2025  
