Number 2 son's Mothering Sunday card
Just had t share this. It caused much merriment.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, that is hilarious!
April 7th, 2025
