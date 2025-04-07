Previous
Number 2 son's Mothering Sunday card by allsop
75 / 365

Number 2 son's Mothering Sunday card

Just had t share this. It caused much merriment.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, that is hilarious!
April 7th, 2025  
