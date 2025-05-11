Sign up
78 / 365
Helping weeding Grandpa's and Grandma's garden
Portrait of a happy gardener! Eldest grandchild has from a very young age enjoyed doing jobs for us.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Susan Wakely
ace
A great pair of helping hands.
May 11th, 2025
