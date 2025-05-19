Previous
Irritating, impossible packaging by allsop
Irritating, impossible packaging

Don't you just hate it when the little tabs on the milk bottle seal break off before you can tear the wretched thing off? I am sure packaging nowadays is designed to make it as hard as possible to get into the product.
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Haha, yes!
May 19th, 2025  
Oh yes, so frustrating.
May 19th, 2025  
