79 / 365
Irritating, impossible packaging
Don't you just hate it when the little tabs on the milk bottle seal break off before you can tear the wretched thing off? I am sure packaging nowadays is designed to make it as hard as possible to get into the product.
19th May 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
The Human Condition
bottle
milk
seal
curse-12
Lesley
Haha, yes!
May 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
Oh yes, so frustrating.
May 19th, 2025
