80 / 365
Beryl catching up on social media
I don't do social media (unless you count 365) but Beryl does!
20th May 2025
20th May 25
2
1
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
portrait
,
theme-may2025
Susan Wakely
ace
She looks to be well engaged.
May 20th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Super portrait
May 20th, 2025
