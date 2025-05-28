Previous
Untitled by allsop
81 / 365

Untitled

Kathryn M challenged me to "capture a low key image of a doorway" paying particular attention to the lighting. After much trial the best I could come up with was this Self-portrait.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@kametty Hope you like this one Kathryn.
May 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact