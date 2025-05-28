Sign up
Untitled
Kathryn M challenged me to "capture a low key image of a doorway" paying particular attention to the lighting. After much trial the best I could come up with was this Self-portrait.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Tags
self-portrait
doorway
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@kametty
Hope you like this one Kathryn.
May 28th, 2025
