At the Counter by allsop
82 / 365

At the Counter

18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Intriguing....
June 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Did they take your finger prints or was it just a caution?
June 19th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca Interesting to see what folk's interpretation is, @wakelys made me laugh but wrong!
June 19th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@wakelys ha ha, love that!
June 19th, 2025  
