82 / 365
At the Counter
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Album
The Human Condition
Tags
self-portrait
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Intriguing....
June 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Did they take your finger prints or was it just a caution?
June 19th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@casablanca
Interesting to see what folk's interpretation is,
@wakelys
made me laugh but wrong!
June 19th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@wakelys
ha ha, love that!
June 19th, 2025
