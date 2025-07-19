Previous
Two young redheads in a hurry by allsop
83 / 365

Two young redheads in a hurry

These young ladies were having a fast afternoon walk so I had to take it quickly before they went through the red gate hence the whole scene is shaky.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
The shakiness adds a sense of vitality to the image. Nice street shot.
July 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
At first look I didn’t notice the shake.
July 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact