83 / 365
Two young redheads in a hurry
These young ladies were having a fast afternoon walk so I had to take it quickly before they went through the red gate hence the whole scene is shaky.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
street
movement
Chris Cook
ace
The shakiness adds a sense of vitality to the image. Nice street shot.
July 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
At first look I didn’t notice the shake.
July 19th, 2025
