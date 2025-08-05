Sign up
Previous
85 / 365
Resting Feet
For my challenge this week Kathy asked me to make a photo on the theme of "Rest." Well nowadays oh so often it is my feet that feel the need for rest...bliss.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
Tags
self-portrait
,
feet
,
rest
,
get-pushed-679
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@randystreat
Hope you like this one and are not too queasy after looking at my feet!
August 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Resting by sitting down is one thing but putting your feet up is so much more restful.
August 5th, 2025
