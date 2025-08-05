Previous
Resting Feet by allsop
Resting Feet

For my challenge this week Kathy asked me to make a photo on the theme of "Rest." Well nowadays oh so often it is my feet that feel the need for rest...bliss.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
@randystreat Hope you like this one and are not too queasy after looking at my feet!
August 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Resting by sitting down is one thing but putting your feet up is so much more restful.
August 5th, 2025  
