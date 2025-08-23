Sign up
Previous
88 / 365
Face
For the Artist challenge after Chema Madoz.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
3081
photos
62
followers
85
following
24% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
X-T5
Taken
23rd August 2025 5:18am
Exif
View Info
Tags
fruit
,
knife
,
chema madoz
,
ac-madoz
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh so simple but effective.
August 23rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That's very clever
August 23rd, 2025
