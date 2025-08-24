Graham 1

This may be the first in a year-long project to photograph people (with the emphasis on "may be"). I have chosen this as a possibility to replace my Literature project which only has a few days left to complete the year. I will be interpreting "portrait" in its broadest possible sense! As all of my long-term projects I am intending it to be above all a learning experience not least in my fear of approaching strangers to talk to them.



Graham was delightful and gracious gentleman, reluctant at first but quickly warmed to the idea which I found encouraging.