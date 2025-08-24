Previous
Graham 1 by allsop
89 / 365

Graham 1

This may be the first in a year-long project to photograph people (with the emphasis on "may be"). I have chosen this as a possibility to replace my Literature project which only has a few days left to complete the year. I will be interpreting "portrait" in its broadest possible sense! As all of my long-term projects I am intending it to be above all a learning experience not least in my fear of approaching strangers to talk to them.

Graham was delightful and gracious gentleman, reluctant at first but quickly warmed to the idea which I found encouraging.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
The first is the hardest!! And huge congratulations 🎉👏🏻 I think you've really captured his personality
August 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact