David wearing odd socks, Batchelor Boy by allsop
David wearing odd socks, Batchelor Boy

Portrait of son who always just grabs any two socks out of the drawer, I could never get away with it, Beryl would see to that!
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Kathy A
When I was working I did the same thing, I never wore a matching pair
August 26th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@kjarn Perhaps it's a fashion statement for busy people!
August 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
I bet he has a matching pair!
August 26th, 2025  
