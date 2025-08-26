Sign up
Previous
91 / 365
David wearing odd socks, Batchelor Boy
Portrait of son who always just grabs any two socks out of the drawer, I could never get away with it, Beryl would see to that!
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th August 2025 11:01am
Tags
shoes
,
socks
,
sixws-159
,
portrait project
Kathy A
ace
When I was working I did the same thing, I never wore a matching pair
August 26th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@kjarn
Perhaps it's a fashion statement for busy people!
August 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I bet he has a matching pair!
August 26th, 2025
