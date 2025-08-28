Previous
Anon 2 by allsop
93 / 365

Anon 2

I saw this guy travelling quite fast along the pavement towards us and thought that there wasn't much space for him to get by, it was a near hit (I nearly said "near miss" but that would mean he hit us).
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact