Grandma

My Paternal Grandmother who died on Christmas Eve 1968 aged 94. She was a wonderful lady who had led quite a life mostly in service as a Housemaid, Domestic Servant in 1891 in the household of William H. Wright a Tobacco Manufacturer, living at “The Firs, Goldings Hill, Loughton, Essex.” This was a household of 6 people in the family and one other servant.

By 1901 she had taken up a position as a Parlour Maid in the household of Francis De Havilland Hall (b, ca. 1848) living at 47 Wimpole Street, Marylebone. He was a Physician & Surgeon. This was a household of 3 in the family and a total of 5 servants including Phoebe. But even after she retired parcels of washing would arrive for her to wash and iron!



My eldest brother Peter before he died recalled that he knew it was Sunday, when Grandma put on her beads, and face powder. Grandma was a staunch Christian all her life (she was Confirmed at Saint Stephen’s Walthamstow, Essex. on May 28th. 1890). Peter once wrote to me saying "I well remember coming home from church one Sunday, when she was in a furious temper about the Curate's Sermon that morning. She invited a friend in to air her views with. The curate had told us that to believe heaven was up in the sky was mere superstition. Heaven he said, was all around us. "Of course heaven is up there! It always has been, and it always will be" she fumed. I'm not having any young whipper snapper telling me anything else." Quite a character was Grandma Allsop!