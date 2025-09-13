Previous
Lady in Yellow by allsop
109 / 365

Lady in Yellow

Every morning the lady in yellow leaves her friend at the corner after their companionable walk.Here are my thoughts, if you want to add yours please do so:

Lady in Yellow Haiku:

Purposeful intent
obscuring green tree yellow
coat leaves friend at corner
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact