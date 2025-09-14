Vanya the Pug

Vanya arrived yesterday all the way from Bristol. He is 10 years old an ex-stud dog who now needs loving retirement home. We couldn't resist him so he is now part of our family.



Pugs as a breed have an ancient history going back 2000 years or more, it is thought they were first bred in China and they became companion dogs for Tibetan Buddhist monks, a fact which is most appropriate for us.



Please fill free to add your own poem or your thoughts (doesn't have to be a haiku).



Vanya the Pug



Ancient Rimpoche

Enters our secular world

Instant dhamma peace