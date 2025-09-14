Previous
Vanya the Pug by allsop
110 / 365

Vanya the Pug

Vanya arrived yesterday all the way from Bristol. He is 10 years old an ex-stud dog who now needs loving retirement home. We couldn't resist him so he is now part of our family.

Pugs as a breed have an ancient history going back 2000 years or more, it is thought they were first bred in China and they became companion dogs for Tibetan Buddhist monks, a fact which is most appropriate for us.

Please fill free to add your own poem or your thoughts (doesn't have to be a haiku).

Vanya the Pug

Ancient Rimpoche
Enters our secular world
Instant dhamma peace
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I wish you all joy of each other! What a lovely new treasure. Super for you both and he has landed on his feet with such lovely new owners.
September 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact