David meets Vanya by allsop
111 / 365

David meets Vanya

Son David meets Vanya and they got on immediately. My thoughts:

Sentient Beings
together in harmony
cherish life's encounters
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
30% complete

Photo Details

