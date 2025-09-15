Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
111 / 365
David meets Vanya
Son David meets Vanya and they got on immediately. My thoughts:
Sentient Beings
together in harmony
cherish life's encounters
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
3127
photos
64
followers
86
following
30% complete
View this month »
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
Latest from all albums
6
107
875
108
876
109
110
111
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
X-T5
Taken
13th September 2025 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
david
,
pug
,
haiku
,
vanya
,
abaportproj
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close