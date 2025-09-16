The Joy of cycling

My thoughts:



I remember it well, the joy of speeding along in the open air on my treasured bicycle. The thrill as a child of being able to go fast, especially downhill, the sense of freedom of being in control except when I wasn't! The inevitable head-over-heels over the handlebars, the grazes and bruises. The exhilaration of just being alive.

I often cycled the three miles or so to Richmond Park on my pwn or with my brother and then calling in on Dad at work (he was the optician in Richmond, Batemans on Hill Street) for a drink of tea and being spoiled by Mrs. Kimber his receptionist and helper. Happy memories.