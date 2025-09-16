Previous
The Joy of cycling by allsop
112 / 365

The Joy of cycling

My thoughts:

I remember it well, the joy of speeding along in the open air on my treasured bicycle. The thrill as a child of being able to go fast, especially downhill, the sense of freedom of being in control except when I wasn't! The inevitable head-over-heels over the handlebars, the grazes and bruises. The exhilaration of just being alive.
I often cycled the three miles or so to Richmond Park on my pwn or with my brother and then calling in on Dad at work (he was the optician in Richmond, Batemans on Hill Street) for a drink of tea and being spoiled by Mrs. Kimber his receptionist and helper. Happy memories.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact