Waiting for his mate by allsop
Waiting for his mate

This young lad was waiting for his friend (the subject of yesterday's photo) to come along so they could ride to school together.

Friends you make in childhood
sometimes last for many years
years go by too fast
Andrew-Bede Allsop

