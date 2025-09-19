Previous
Lucy walking her Human by allsop
115 / 365

Lucy walking her Human

Memories flooding back and missing Alfie the Greyhound so much. But now have a new doggy friend Vanya the Pug. So different in many ways, not least size, but also similar in many ways.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Is Lucy looking reluctant?
September 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact