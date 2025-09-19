Sign up
115 / 365
Lucy walking her Human
Memories flooding back and missing Alfie the Greyhound so much. But now have a new doggy friend Vanya the Pug. So different in many ways, not least size, but also similar in many ways.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
exercise
,
greyhound
,
abaportproj
Susan Wakely
ace
Is Lucy looking reluctant?
September 19th, 2025
