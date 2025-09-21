Previous
Cornershop proprietor by allsop
117 / 365

Cornershop proprietor

We are very fortunate to have a Cornershop which sells a wonderful range of everyday necessities and opens from 0600—2200 hours.

Sixteen hours a day
diligently offering
neighbourhood service
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I do love a corner shop! He looks a very happy chappy
September 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great smile to welcome his customers.
September 21st, 2025  
