Previous
117 / 365
Cornershop proprietor
We are very fortunate to have a Cornershop which sells a wonderful range of everyday necessities and opens from 0600—2200 hours.
Sixteen hours a day
diligently offering
neighbourhood service
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th September 2025 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
cornershop
,
abaportproj
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I do love a corner shop! He looks a very happy chappy
September 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great smile to welcome his customers.
September 21st, 2025
