Chris Upton is a professional photographer based in Southwell, Nottinghamshire and I had the privilege of a one-to-one training session with him a couple of days ago which was an incredible experience. Chris is a Fujifilm Ambassador and his expertise with these cameras made my 4 hour session with him a non-stop learning afternoon. I can highly recommend him particularly if you are a Fujifilm user but I am sure his wider photographic knowledge will prove to be very valuable to you no matter what system you use as we covered a wide range of topics particularly in portraiture, street and developing a project. This is a link to Chris' website: https://www.chrisuptonphotography.com/photography-tours-workshops