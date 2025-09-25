Previous
Chris Upton by allsop
Chris Upton

Chris Upton is a professional photographer based in Southwell, Nottinghamshire and I had the privilege of a one-to-one training session with him a couple of days ago which was an incredible experience. Chris is a Fujifilm Ambassador and his expertise with these cameras made my 4 hour session with him a non-stop learning afternoon. I can highly recommend him particularly if you are a Fujifilm user but I am sure his wider photographic knowledge will prove to be very valuable to you no matter what system you use as we covered a wide range of topics particularly in portraiture, street and developing a project. This is a link to Chris' website: https://www.chrisuptonphotography.com/photography-tours-workshops
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Susan Wakely
Great closeup shot. Link wouldn’t open for me.
September 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
He sounds a really useful chap!
September 25th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@wakelys Just tried the link and it seems to work fine but try googling "Chris Upton Photography Southwell"
September 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
