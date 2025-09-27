Sign up
Previous
123 / 365
The Concert-goer
Anticipating
music of Angles voices
annual outing
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th September 2025 7:25pm
Tags
portrait
,
sacred space
,
southwell minster
,
abaportproj
