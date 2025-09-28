Sign up
124 / 365
Cornershop proprietor 2
I know I have posted a portrait of this gentleman before but he asked me to make a photograph of him behind his counter and one which I was happy for him to use on publicity material etc. This, unlike the earlier one, was careful composed.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
portrait
,
cornershop
,
abaportproj
Susan Wakely
ace
I am sure that he will be pleased with this.
September 28th, 2025
