Cornershop proprietor 2 by allsop
124 / 365

Cornershop proprietor 2

I know I have posted a portrait of this gentleman before but he asked me to make a photograph of him behind his counter and one which I was happy for him to use on publicity material etc. This, unlike the earlier one, was careful composed.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Susan Wakely ace
I am sure that he will be pleased with this.
September 28th, 2025  
