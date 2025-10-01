Previous
Lise by allsop
Lise

Lise is a receptionist at the vets and she is also a volunteer for the Pug Welfare and Rescue Association, it is through Lise that we found our Pug Noah who she is cuddling.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
