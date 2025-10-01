Sign up
Lise
Lise is a receptionist at the vets and she is also a volunteer for the Pug Welfare and Rescue Association, it is through Lise that we found our Pug Noah who she is cuddling.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
pug
,
abaportproj
