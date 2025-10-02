Sign up
Anon
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
X-T5
Taken
25th July 2025 11:16am
Tags
dog
portrait
wheelchair
disability
welbeck
abaportproj
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
They look happy to be there. Love the gentle smiles.
October 2nd, 2025
