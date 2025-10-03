Previous
Who is the mad one? by allsop
Who is the mad one?

For this week's Get Pushed challenge Suzanne challenged me to "take another line from Don McLean's 'Vincent'. The line\s I have chosen are the final verse:

"Now I think I know what you tried to say to me,
How you suffered for your sanity,
How you tried to set them free.
They would not listen, they're not listening still.
Perhaps they never will..."

In my 23 years work with those who the State had classified as insane and locked them up in a maximum security facility I tink there was only one person who actually looked mad which made me question who these lines are about, perhaps they are about me.
@ankers70 Does this fit your challenge? I hope so.
Susan Wakely ace
A great response to the challenge.
