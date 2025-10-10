Sign up
136 / 365
Sheila
Sheila takes a walk in the park twice a day, talks to a lot of people and loves dogs although she does not feel she can look after one properly anymore but that doesn't stop her having a pocket of treats!
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Photo Details
Tags
portrait
,
abaportproj
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
A pocketful of treats! Ah, all the dogs will love her then...
October 10th, 2025
Aimee Ann
We all need people like that in our lives. Brings us back to what really matters.
October 10th, 2025
