Sheila by allsop
Sheila

Sheila takes a walk in the park twice a day, talks to a lot of people and loves dogs although she does not feel she can look after one properly anymore but that doesn't stop her having a pocket of treats!
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
A pocketful of treats! Ah, all the dogs will love her then...
October 10th, 2025  
Aimee Ann
We all need people like that in our lives. Brings us back to what really matters.
October 10th, 2025  
