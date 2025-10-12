Sign up
Previous
138 / 365
Sharon and little Rosie
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
3
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
3167
photos
65
followers
85
following
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
abaportproj
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Very alert looking dog! How is your Noah getting on?
October 12th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@casablanca
Noah is just amazing, he is really doing well losing weight and really enjoying his walks. He spends most of his time sitting or lying on the settee very close to either Beryl or myself and I am sure he is doing us both good mentally...I know I feel more able to cope with all the stresses of life at the moment. Noah is a blessing.
October 12th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@allsop
Sounds like it is mutually beneficial for Noah and yourselves, how absolutely delightful. Glad to hear.
October 12th, 2025
