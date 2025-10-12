Previous
Sharon and little Rosie by allsop
Sharon and little Rosie

12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Very alert looking dog! How is your Noah getting on?
October 12th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca Noah is just amazing, he is really doing well losing weight and really enjoying his walks. He spends most of his time sitting or lying on the settee very close to either Beryl or myself and I am sure he is doing us both good mentally...I know I feel more able to cope with all the stresses of life at the moment. Noah is a blessing.
October 12th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@allsop Sounds like it is mutually beneficial for Noah and yourselves, how absolutely delightful. Glad to hear.
October 12th, 2025  
