139 / 365
Green Hat
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
The Human Condition
X-T5
12th October 2025 7:58am
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
abaportproj
Susan Wakely
ace
Great coloured hat on a dull day.
October 13th, 2025
