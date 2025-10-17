Previous
I'll have one of those please by allsop
143 / 365

I'll have one of those please

So much going on in this busy coffee shop and reflected in the glass.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That is so striking, he shines! The joy of selecting cake methinks. Love the backwards Mountain Warehouse and others.
October 17th, 2025  
