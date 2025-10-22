Previous
This is my 60th. photograph in my year-long "Portrait Project" so reflecting on how it is going I am struck firstly by how easier I am finding approaching folk and asking them if I can photograph them, being extremely introvert I do still find this uncomfortable but the more I pluck up the courage the more easier it is becoming, I still resort to candids sometimes but on the whole I am very pleased that at least now I can do it!.
My second observation is that there are a lot of folk who walk their dogs and so there is a ready made topic of conversation and invariably dog walkers love their photo to be taken!
Thirdly my portraiture technique is improving which I am very pleased about. In this respect if you have any portraiture tips or ideas on how I can continue to improve in this respect do please comment, after all we are all here to learn.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a smile! Clearly enjoy the dog at her feet
October 22nd, 2025  
