Gus
This is one from the archives taken in 2014. Gus is no longer with us but his memory lives on.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Photo Details
Album
The Human Condition
Tags
portrait
,
abaportproj
