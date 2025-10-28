Previous
Metallica Muriel by allsop
154 / 365

Metallica Muriel

One from 10 years ago.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love her elf ears! Very Tolkein
October 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Muriel looks good. I wonder how she has aged.
October 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact