Previous
159 / 365
The Whisky Drinker (with more than a dash of Ginger Ale)
Definitely not Diet Coke!
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
5
1
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd December 2025 4:31pm
portrait
drinking
whisky
beryl
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot. With backlit hair and nice big glass. It only took me half a second to see the Diet Coke can.
December 3rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely lighting, super shot, she looks great. Definitely not diet coke...... horrible stuff!
December 3rd, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@casablanca
Beryl seems to like Diet Coke and I can drink it only as a mixer with gin.
December 3rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@allsop
Each to their own, eh? Vive la différence!
December 3rd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Lovely pic but, oh dear, whisky just needs a dash of whisky added to it!
December 3rd, 2025
