Previous
The Whisky Drinker (with more than a dash of Ginger Ale) by allsop
159 / 365

The Whisky Drinker (with more than a dash of Ginger Ale)

Definitely not Diet Coke!
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Lovely shot. With backlit hair and nice big glass. It only took me half a second to see the Diet Coke can.
December 3rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely lighting, super shot, she looks great. Definitely not diet coke...... horrible stuff!
December 3rd, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca Beryl seems to like Diet Coke and I can drink it only as a mixer with gin.
December 3rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@allsop Each to their own, eh? Vive la différence!
December 3rd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Lovely pic but, oh dear, whisky just needs a dash of whisky added to it!
December 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact