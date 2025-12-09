Sign up
Christmas at Welbeck Coffee Shop
This gentleman gave me permission to photograph him as he was the only member of staff who was dressed for the Christmas spirit. He is a great guy who is very good at his job, always friendly and helpful.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th December 2025 12:02pm
Tags
portrait
,
christmas jumper
