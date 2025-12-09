Previous
Christmas at Welbeck Coffee Shop by allsop
Christmas at Welbeck Coffee Shop

This gentleman gave me permission to photograph him as he was the only member of staff who was dressed for the Christmas spirit. He is a great guy who is very good at his job, always friendly and helpful.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
