161 / 365
People Matter
Indeed they do.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
3235
photos
65
followers
87
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th December 2025 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
coffee shop
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love this! Nice candid
December 11th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great candid.
December 11th, 2025
