162 / 365
Trying out Christmas present
The most thoughtful present I had for Christmas was this set of lights given to me by my youngest son David. They are already proving very useful for when I am in the garden with Noah the Pug after dark and in the early morning.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
self-portrait
,
head-lights
