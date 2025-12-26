Previous
Trying out Christmas present by allsop
162 / 365

Trying out Christmas present

The most thoughtful present I had for Christmas was this set of lights given to me by my youngest son David. They are already proving very useful for when I am in the garden with Noah the Pug after dark and in the early morning.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
44% complete

Photo Details

