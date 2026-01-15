Previous
doppelgänger by allsop
163 / 365

doppelgänger

Whilst getting together documents for Beryl's Blue Badge renewal we noticed an uncanny likeness between both of us. They say everyone has a doppelgänger and that married couples grow to look alike!
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, I love this! You need to shave your beard off and then no one will tell you apart!

Hope your heating issues are sorted?
January 15th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Mate. What are you thinking your so called doppelgänger looks 25 to 30 years younger than you!!!
January 15th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
At a quick glance.
January 15th, 2026  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca heating sorted thanks.
January 15th, 2026  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@johnfalconer mmm... 😂Beryl's photo was 3 years ago, mine today. She is one and a half years older than me! My excuse is that I've had a hard life!!!
January 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact