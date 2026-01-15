Sign up
Previous
163 / 365
doppelgänger
Whilst getting together documents for Beryl's Blue Badge renewal we noticed an uncanny likeness between both of us. They say everyone has a doppelgänger and that married couples grow to look alike!
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
5
1
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
self-portrait
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, I love this! You need to shave your beard off and then no one will tell you apart!
Hope your heating issues are sorted?
January 15th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
Mate. What are you thinking your so called doppelgänger looks 25 to 30 years younger than you!!!
January 15th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
At a quick glance.
January 15th, 2026
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@casablanca
heating sorted thanks.
January 15th, 2026
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@johnfalconer
mmm... 😂Beryl's photo was 3 years ago, mine today. She is one and a half years older than me! My excuse is that I've had a hard life!!!
January 15th, 2026
