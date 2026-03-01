Sign up
Previous
164 / 365
Pill box
For the artist challenge, my wife's weekly medication.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
3301
photos
65
followers
86
following
44% complete
View this month »
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
Latest from all albums
975
976
977
978
979
980
164
981
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
X70
Taken
1st March 2026 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
medication
,
pill box
,
ac-pratt
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
My has one very similar for all her chemo pills. It's a real challenge getting the right pills in the right slots. 😁
March 2nd, 2026
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
It sure is!
March 2nd, 2026
