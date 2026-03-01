Previous
Pill box by allsop
Pill box

For the artist challenge, my wife's weekly medication.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
My has one very similar for all her chemo pills. It's a real challenge getting the right pills in the right slots. 😁
March 2nd, 2026  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@swillinbillyflynn It sure is!
March 2nd, 2026  
